News 11 Weather: Records in the crosshairs
Extreme heat brings chances to break local temperature records
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat conditions continue to build across the majority of the region starting today and likely lasting through at least the early part of next week as high temperatures across a good portion of the lower
deserts reach or even exceed 115 degrees. An Excessive Heat Warning for both Yuma County and Imperial County went into effect on Thursday morning and will last until Tuesday, July 9th.