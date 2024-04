YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Warmer than normal temperatures will continue over the next several days with highs in the 90s across the Desert Southwest.

However, an upper-level trough will stay toward the north, but it will bring in breezy conditions throughout the week.

Temperatures will consistently remain in the 90s for the whole week, with slightly warmer later in the week.

Highs will return back to our seasonal norm by Sunday and Monday.