News 11 Weather: Dry and Warm weather for middle of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and warm weather will prevail through the middle of the week, with high temperatures near to slightly above normal.

Breezy conditions can be expected during the afternoon each day this work week.

Winds will increase during the latter half of the week with the approach of a weather system from the north.

Rain chances are increasing for Thursday and Friday for locations to the east of Phoenix, though the precipitation forecast still contains considerable uncertainty.

Confidence in breezy to locally windy conditions and cooler temperatures is fairly high.