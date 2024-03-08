Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds expected still as warmup continues

March 8, 2024 3:12 PM
Gusts will continue to increase in speed, as temperatures also get warmer over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There will be lingering chances for showers today across south-central Arizona focused mostly over higher terrain areas.

The cooler temperatures will moderate a bit, but slightly below normal highs are anticipated for today.

High pressure will then build across the region this weekend resulting in a warming trend and above normal temperatures which will persist through early next week.

