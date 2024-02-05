News 11 Weather: Rain chances return

Rain chances return to the region early Tuesday morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure remains situated over the Desert Southwest, which will continue to bring us warm temperatures and dry conditions today.

Rain chances return to the region early Tuesday morning as an active weather pattern develops and carries us through the end of the week.

The bulk of the precipitation is anticipated over the high terrain in Central Arizona on Tuesday and into Wednesday, though thunderstorms could bring locally higher totals to locations along and east of the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Cooler temperatures will prevail with this active weather pattern into next weekend.