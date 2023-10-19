Hottest day of the week so far with record temperatures possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Feeling the heat as we continue to experience an unseasonable heat wave for mid October.

Highs today are the HOTTEST day of the week so far, highs will be near or even new records could be broken this afternoon.

A strong high pressure dominates the Southwest, which will keep our temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal.

A noticeable cooling trend with temperatures dropping closer to the seasonal average will begin

early next week as a Pacific low pressure system begins to pass through the Desert Southwest.

High temperatures will remain above 100 degrees across the area through Saturday, so be sure to stay hydrated for outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioned spaces.

Record high lows will also be possible through Saturday.

Tracking big weather changes, which will include breezier conditions being possible and cooler temperatures by Sunday.