Breezy and cool conditions on this Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breeziness will carry through the afternoon hours with highest peak gusts of 20 MPH, it will be breezier mainly for the Yuma County areas.

Winds will begin to weaken by the evening, but some areas could be a little breezier at times but winds will range from 5-15 MPH.

An area of low pressure continues to stay toward our north, which will keep our temperatures near to slightly below normal through the end of the week.

Overnight lows will be nice as temperatures will dip down to the 60s and upper 50s tomorrow morning.

Dry conditions will persist for at least the next seven days with rain chances remaining near zero.

A ridge of high pressure will rebuild, which will result in to rise in our temperatures above normal toward the end of the weekend and through next week.