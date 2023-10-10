Becoming breezier while cooling begins

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - With a trough of lower pressure from the Pacific Northwest will filter cooler air to the Desert Southwest, which will steadily cool our temperatures over the next few days with daytime highs being closer to or even just below seasonal normal as early as Wednesday.

Along with the cooling temperatures drier air will be filtering and increasing periods of breeziness throughout the week.

It will become breezier later this afternoon/evening where stronger winds and dust will impact the Imperial County area with highest gusts of 35 MPH will be possible.

Breeziness will even in linger into Wednesday across our areas where gusts will still be possible to peak 20-25 MPH.

Gustier winds will be further west, but there is a Wind Advisory issued, which includes Ocotillo until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for southwesterly winds with gusts up to 50 MPH.

A warming trend is likely to begin over the weekend leading to above normal temperatures

once again by Sunday or Monday as the dry weather continues.