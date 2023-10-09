Skip to Content
Local Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures to get down to high 80’s soon

By
October 9, 2023 3:33 PM
Published 3:36 PM

Temperatures will cool down over the next few days, as winds are also expected to increase to as much as 25 miles per hour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will steadily cool through the week with above normal readings retreating closer to the seasonal average.

Along with this cooling trend, a much drier airmass will filter into the region bringing a prolonged period of clear skies, albeit with a period of breezy conditions during the middle of the week.

Early next week, temperatures should warm back into an above normal category as the dry weather continues.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content