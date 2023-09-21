Skip to Content
Staying breezy and cooler temperatures by Friday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will continue to experience gustier winds this evening and night time hours.

Stronger winds will stay more toward the west with highest peak gusts of 30 MPH is possible.

Starting this evening, clouds will continue to increase as temperatures will cooldown, overnight lows will eventfully drop into the upper and mid 60s.

A trough of lower pressure system toward the northwest is expanding further south, which is keeping conditions breezy, increasing clouds with cooler temperatures.

Although we will be experiencing dry conditions, thicker clouds cover will be common the next couple days before clearing by the end of the weekend.

It will be even cooler tomorrow, and temperatures will stay below-normal for the remainder of the week before warming back to slightly above-normal early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

