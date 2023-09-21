Staying breezy and cooler temperatures by Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We will continue to experience gustier winds this evening and night time hours.

Stronger winds will stay more toward the west with highest peak gusts of 30 MPH is possible.

Starting this evening, clouds will continue to increase as temperatures will cooldown, overnight lows will eventfully drop into the upper and mid 60s.

A trough of lower pressure system toward the northwest is expanding further south, which is keeping conditions breezy, increasing clouds with cooler temperatures.

Although we will be experiencing dry conditions, thicker clouds cover will be common the next couple days before clearing by the end of the weekend.

It will be even cooler tomorrow, and temperatures will stay below-normal for the remainder of the week before warming back to slightly above-normal early next week.