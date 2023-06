YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Triple digits make a return this weekend. Calmer conditions across the lower deserts, although some lingering breezy to windy conditions will be possible across southeastern California. No precipitation is expected across our region for the next several days.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.