Warming up for Mother’s Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a calm, clear and dry Friday, however, temperatures are the warmest we felt so far this week.

Even after the sun goes down, it will still be warm as temperatures will stay in the low 80s later tonight.

Temperatures will continue to climb through this weekend with highs approaching 100 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

With the hotter temperatures, this will lead to moderate heat risk across the area.

Make sure to put our heat safety tips into action by staying hydrated and cool.

Increasing moisture heading into early next week will result in daily chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms across the higher elevation areas, stronger winds will also be a factor.

Will be on the look-out if any storm development will occur within the Desert Southwest, right now it's looking at a 10-percent chance Tuesday-Thursday.

The latest observation along the Gila River near Dateland continues to report a depth just over 9 feet, which is just above minor flood stage.

Further down the stream, near Dome shows a depth of 22.2 feet, which is above the action stage (20 feet).

A Flood Warning remains in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, for water being released from Painted Rock Dam continues to travel down the Gila River through Yuma County.