Bark Park opens in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The anticipated Bark Park has officially opened its doors to every dog in Imperial County.

The City of El Centro is excited to announce its newest park, and this time for your furry friend.

The park is divided into two areas. One area is for dogs that weigh less than 30 pounds and the other for bigger dogs.

The city said in 2009, the first master plan was created and now it is officially open.

“Originally this wasn't designed as a dog park but once we received the $500,000 contribution from the heels and then council put the rest of the funds in. We were able to complete this dog park," said Adriana Nava, City of El Centro.

The city said starting on Monday the park will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 679 Park Avenue in El Centro.