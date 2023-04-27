News 11 Weather: Return of high heat

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Mainly tranquil and dry conditions will prevail through the next several days, but strong high pressure will take hold leading to well above normal temperatures. High temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are expected across the lower deserts of south-central Arizona through Saturday to as warm as around 100 degrees on Sunday. Highs for the lower deserts of southeast California and southwest Arizona are likely to be at or just above 100 degrees for a good portion of the time through Sunday. Breezy to windy conditions and cooler temperatures are then likely for the early part of next week

