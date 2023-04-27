Skip to Content
Published 10:46 PM

News 11 Weather: Return of high heat

Temperatures across the Desert Southwest expected to surpass 100 degrees starting on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Mainly tranquil and dry conditions will prevail through the next 
several days, but strong high pressure will take hold leading to well above normal temperatures. High  temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are expected across the lower deserts of south-central 
Arizona through Saturday to as warm as around 100 degrees on Sunday. Highs for the lower deserts of  southeast California and southwest Arizona are likely to be at or just above 100 degrees for a good 
portion of the time through Sunday. Breezy to windy conditions and cooler temperatures are then likely for the early part of next week

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

