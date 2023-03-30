Skip to Content
Calmer and warmer days are ahead for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Current storm system is bringing more clouds and slight chances for storm development this afternoon and evening.

Rain is looking little to none across the area, before clearer skies return later tonight.

Staying breezy across the area with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 20 MPH, winds could gust as high as 30-35 MPH.

Winds will start to decrease to 5 to 10 MPH after midnight, making tomorrow a calmer day.

By tomorrow, we will increase in clouds to partly to mostly cloudy skies for Friday with cooler than normal temperatures.

Temperatures will steadily warm through the weekend with near to slightly above normal by Sunday.

Another storm system moving through intermountain West will result in a period of gusty winds Monday, then a return to cooler conditions during the middle of next week.

