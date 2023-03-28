The next storm system will soon bring weather changes to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Next storm system is already arriving, bringing heavy rain and snow to northern California, but keeping us warm and dry here in the Desert Southwest.

A storm system is expected to arrive in the Desert Southwest Wednesday, bringing impacts such as cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance for rain showers.

Winds will strengthen for Wednesday, where winds will start breezy in the morning and then become windy in the afternoon/evening.

Expected winds will be coming from the west with expected speeds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.

Stronger winds will be expected in the valley, where there's A Wind Advisory issued Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Patchy blowing dust and sand will be likely, which will make it difficult while behind the wheel.

Breezy to windy conditions will linger into our Thursday across the area with the highest peak gusts of 35 MPH will be possible.

This next storm system will also bring rain shower and snow for the mountain and higher elevation areas across the region.

Our best chance to have rain showers within our area is looking Thursday, and rain accumulation of a tenth of an inch or less is possible.

Warmer temperatures will be with us until Wednesday before a brief cooldown by the middle of the week.

Another warming trend will arrive for the weekend, where highs will rise near normal and slightly above.