Very muggy with more rain opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - By tomorrow temperatures will drop below normal, however, deep monsoonal moisture gradually increases, and you will feel it.

Stronger winds are expected to redevelop later tonight with possible wind gusts reaching 30 MPH or stronger in some areas. Blowing dust and sand is possible.

Starting tonight and over the next few days, we will have greater chances for rain showers and thunderstorms to redevelop.

A Flood Watch is issued for portions of Yuma County that will go into effect from 11 am Friday until 11 pm Saturday for expected heavy rainfall across our area.