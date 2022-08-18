Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 2:06 PM
Published 3:52 PM

Very muggy with more rain opportunities

Weather Authority

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - By tomorrow temperatures will drop below normal, however, deep monsoonal moisture gradually increases, and you will feel it.

Stronger winds are expected to redevelop later tonight with possible wind gusts reaching 30 MPH or stronger in some areas. Blowing dust and sand is possible.

Starting tonight and over the next few days, we will have greater chances for rain showers and thunderstorms to redevelop.

A Flood Watch is issued for portions of Yuma County that will go into effect from 11 am Friday until 11 pm Saturday for expected heavy rainfall across our area.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content