News 11 Weather Authority: Eve of a cooling transition

May 27th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The above average heat continues as we roll into the Memorial Day holiday weekend, with daytime highs in the neighborhood of 103 to 105 degrees.

But a strong low pressure presence that is entering the interior West will shake things up the next few days.

Parts of Imperial County will have a Wind Advisory enacted starting on Saturday evening, with breezy to gusty conditions expected most of the holiday weekend.

Daytime highs will decline temporarily, as the area apex temperature will only touch the low to mid 90s by Memorial Day Monday.

Beyond that, high pressure will escalate our temps back to the triple digits by the start of June.