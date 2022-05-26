News 11 Weather Authority: Slight heat increase

May 26th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The latest high pressure presence continues to strengthen in the Desert Southwest.

Daytime highs have inched up a little bit on this Thursday overall; as Yuma peaked at 103 degrees, while El Centro topped off at 105.

We should hold this level of heat for Friday, before we begin a cool-down effect begins to arrive as we roll into the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

We'll feel the temperatures make a brief decline into the 90's, but the winds will pack more of a punch; with wind speeds topping off between 20-35 miles per hour.