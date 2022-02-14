News 11 Weather Authority: Heavy winds coming

February 14th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The above average warmth has held over into Valentine's Day Monday, with daytime highs peaking in the mid 80s.

The quiet and extra warm weather is about to make a sudden change.

An upper level system rolling through the Pacific Northwest will make it's encroachment on the Southwest U.S. by Tuesday.

This will usher in a Wind Advisory for the entire Desert Southwest between 10 am to 8 pm Mountain time.

Expect heavy winds that could generate gusts between 35 to 50 miles per hour.

In some instances, this could cause visibility issues in open areas; especially along Interstate 8 and 111 Freeway in the Imperial Valley.

Look for daytime high temperatures to drop back into the low 70s through this Thursday.