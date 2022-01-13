News 11 Weather Authority: Bleak rain chances

January 12th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The small rain chances that we've held onto for the latter portion of this week have all but faded out of the picture.

Weak low pressure in the East Pacific has lost it's moisture influence in the midst of a much larger high pressure ridge.

Meanwhile, our daytime highs could rise close to 80 degrees before we make a minimal temperature drop going into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.