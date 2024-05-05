Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan on U.S. involvement and Israel

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Queen Rania al Abdullah of Jordan spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan about the U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas War.

In the interview, Queen Rania said, "There are many tools that the U.S. has in order to compel Israel to do the right thing."

"I think, for the sake of our world, the U.S. may be Israel's closest ally, but a good friend holds a friend accountable," Queen Rania added.

During the interview, Brennan asked Queen Rania if there's a difference between criticizing the Israeli government and anti-Semitism, to which Queen Rania replied in part:

"Antisemitism is when you persecute somebody or you discriminate against somebody based on their Jewish identity. Israel is a state. It has political policy, political parties, so you can criticize the state of Israel. But that's not necessarily antisemitism. So when people stand up and speak against the war in Gaza when they are talking about the speak against the collective punishment. When you deprive people of food as a weapon of war, when the entire population is displaced, when there is indiscriminate bombing, that is not antisemitism. That is speaking against Israeli policy, and I think it would be wrong to hold the Jewish community responsible for the actions or the policies of Israel."

