South Dakota governor on new book and dog controversy

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday to discuss her new book, "No Going Back."

In the interview, Noem addressed the false claim in her book that she met with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un saying, "This anecdote shouldn't have been in the book, and as soon as it was brought to my attention, I made sure that that was adjusted."

During the interview, Noem spoke with Brennan about the controversial story she shared in her book about killing her 14-month-old dog Cricket, which she calls "a dangerous animal."

"The reason that this story is in the book because people need to understand who I am and some of those difficult decisions," Noem added.

