News 11 Weather Authority: Cloudy and dry

January 11th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As our overall temperature spectrum continues to stay a few degrees above normal, cloud coverage continues to roll in due to a weak disturbance in the East Pacific.

With the ridge of high pressure continuing to stay in place in the West, the influence of the disturbance may be minimal; as we're slated to have a slight chance of minimal rain activity before the end of the week.

By the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, we're expected to maintain daytime highs in the mid 70s with clear skies.

