LAPD officers clears protest encampment at USC

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California (USC) was cleared out by police Sunday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers, wearing protective gear, gathered before dawn, forming a perimeter around Alumni Park, where dozens of tents have been set up for the last 12 days.

The USC Public Safety Department had said anyone who did not leave the encampment could be arrested during the operation.

Several people could be seen exiting the area as officers moved in. Others remained at the encampment before being ushered outside of a gate by police.

No arrests or violent clashes have been reported so far, and the university said it remains closed at this time.