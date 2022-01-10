News 11 Weather Authority: Murkier Monday

January 10th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Despite high pressure remaining in place in the East Pacific, a weak low pressure disturbance is importing some cloud coverage into the Desert Southwest.

As temperatures remain about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year, expect more partly cloudy to mostly cloudy days to come through Thursday.

By that time, our area may receive a slight chance of light rain showers, before the skies begin to clear by the end of the week.