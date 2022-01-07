First Alert Forecast: A warm weekend

Clouds move into the Desert Southwest but temperatures during the day to remain above average

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure entrenched over the southwestern United States will continue to influence our local weather conditions with mostly clear skies as well as moderating temperatures. A low pressure system will pass to our north tonight into Saturday bringing an increase in mid and high clouds, but no precipitation. Another weather system may affect the region next week, possibly bringing a return of precipitation chances.