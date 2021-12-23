Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:19 PM

First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way?

Rain showers are expected to enter the Desert Southwest late tonight into early Friday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -   Temperatures will remain well above normal today but an approaching weather system will usher in a cooler and wetter period. Rain chances begin to increase late today and peak tomorrow as this system ejects inland. Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content