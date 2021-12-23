First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way?

Rain showers are expected to enter the Desert Southwest late tonight into early Friday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will remain well above normal today but an approaching weather system will usher in a cooler and wetter period. Rain chances begin to increase late today and peak tomorrow as this system ejects inland. Several hours of moderate rainfall are expected, which could to some localized flash flooding in especially flood prone areas.