Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested following protest at Brooklyn Museum

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dozens were arrested after pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City Friday afternoon.

The rally started Friday afternoon across the street from the Barclays Center before demonstrators made their way to the museum, where they waved flags, held up posters and created a barrier between the police and the building.

Protesters also reportedly set up tents inside the lobby of the museum and unrolled a banner reading "Free Palestine" from the building's roof.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers broke up scuffles in the crowd and stopped demonstrators from hurling plastic bottles at officers.

At least 34 protesters were taken into custody according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The Brooklyn Museum said that unfortunately, there was damage to existing and newly installed artwork on its plaza.