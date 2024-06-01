Skip to Content
Local organization hosts Parent and Child Bonding event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Weld Like a Girl is hosting an event ahead of Father's Day called Father & Child Bonding.

The event, starting at 2:00pm Saturday and located at 1350 S. 3rd Avenue, is for fathers and their children to create a welding sculpture project to take home, according to the organization.

The organzation says they provide a "small group setting of usually no more than 12 people so that everyone can get the individual instruction and attention they need," and that all classes begin with safety.

In addition, they provide safety glasses, welding jackets, gloves, welding helmets and hearing protection to those participating in the event.

The event will go until 5:00pm, and to learn more about the event, click here.

