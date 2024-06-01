Skip to Content
Rolling Art 4: Car and Bike Festival happening this weekend

Cars and Carts
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cars and Carts is hosting the Rolling Art 4: Car & Bike Festival on Saturday.

The festival, starting at 5:00pm at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, is where participants can display their car and bike collection.

The entrance fee is $10 for ages 11 and up while children ages 10 and under get in for free, and will feature a live DJ a food court, and more.

The festival will go until 11:00pm. To learn more about the festival, click here.

