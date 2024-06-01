Skip to Content
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden delivers commencement speech at Pennsylvania community college

ERIE, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered remarks at the Erie County Community College commencement ceremony in Pennsylvania Saturday.

Speaking at the commencement ceremony for Erie County Community College Saturday, Dr. Biden, a current community college professor at Northern Virginia Community College, praised the institutions for being flexible and meeting people where they are.

"I teach at a community college for the same reasons students go to community colleges. They're flexible and they meet people where they are...And as my husband, President Biden, says, 'They provide the best career training in America.'"

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

She later handed out diplomas to graduates.

