Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs visit White House

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were welcomed to the White House Friday.

The entire team was expected to be at the event on the south lawn.

In February, Kansas City rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs have become regular visitors at the White House, and the team has won back-to-back Super Bowls, and three of the last five.

One notable absence: Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs star Travis Kelce, was not expected to be in attendance.