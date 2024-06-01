Skip to Content
GYWSA hosts Water Safety Day this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance (GYWSA) is hosting Water Safety Day on Saturday.

The event, starting at 1:00pm at the Valley Aquatic Center, is to learn about water safety and drowning prevention while also having fun.

In addition, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) and the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation will offer safety demonstrations like CPR, lifejacket fittings, swiftwear rescue, and "Reach and Throw, Don't Go."

GYWSA also shares the National Drowning Prevention Association's (NDPA) five layers of protection, which are:

  • Barriers and alarms.
  • Supervision.
  • Water competency/swim skills.
  • Lifejackets.
  • Emergency preparation.

The event will go until 6:00pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

