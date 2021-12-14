News 11 Weather Authority: Rain chances returning

December 13th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A large-scale upper level system is already bringing moderate to heavy rainfall into Central to Northern California.

That same system will import light showers into our area that could range from unmeasurable rainfall to amounts up to more than a tenth of an inch.

This low will also bring widespread potent gusts, with wind advisories area-wide.

We could have wind gusts between 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Expect the weather to clear by Wednesday, with daytime highs staying in the 60's for the next several days.