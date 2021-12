Yuma matches a record high of 83 degrees that was first set in 1950

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions with light winds will be common across the region this week. Afternoon temperatures may come within range of reaching or even eclipsing daily records through the week. A subtle cool down is anticipated late in the week and into the weekend, but temperatures are likely to remain well above normal.