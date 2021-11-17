News 11 Weather Authority: Cooling transition continues

November 17th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even with high pressure continuing to stay anchored in the East Pacific, the strengthening trough wave to the North is beginning to have it's own way.

In a matter of 48 hours, our area has gone from near record high temperatures of the low 90s to the low 80s.

The significant drop will lessen in the days ahead, with minimal changes expected in the temperature department for at least the rest of this week.

The systems that continue to pass from the North will continue to give us some cloud coverage, especially by the upcoming weekend.