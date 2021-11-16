News 11 Weather Authority: Cloudy and less warm

November 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The downward temperature trend begins, as the massive low pressure system that is passing well to our North has dragged in some hefty cloud coverage.

The blanketing effect is beginning to lift on this Tuesday night, but the cool effect is just beginning.

Our daytime high temps have dropped to the mid to high 80s and will continue to tumble into Wednesday into the low end 80s.

Beyond this, don't count on much of a change between the latter portion of this week and the start of Thanksgiving week.