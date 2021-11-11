News 11 Weather Authority: Wind and Warmth continue

November 11th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The current ridge of high pressure continues to show it's stinginess, as the system has remained in place for at least the last several days.

Temperatures remain several degrees above normal, with daytime highs continuing to reach the high 80s throughout our region.

We could even be in for some near record high temperatures for the coming weekend, as the mercury numbers are expected to peak into the low 90s.

We'll have to wait about a week to feel a much different weather pattern emerge for our area.