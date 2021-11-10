News 11 Weather Authority: More warming and then some cooling

November 10th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Persistent high pressure anchored in the East Pacific continues to have it's influence on our area, with continued above normal conditions.

The continued low pressure pattern well to the north will also influence the Desert Southwest with some milder air flow.

This will help the continued temperature rise to not go up in sharp fashion, but that will not change near record daytime highs to emerge going into the coming weekend.

As we roll into next week, the mercury should start to make a slow slide.