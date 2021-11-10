News 11 Weather Authority: More slight warming

November 9th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though a series of upper level low pressure disturbances are starting to effect Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, high pressure continues to keep our area in the clear.

The same ridge is also bringing a slow moving warming trend to our area.

The bumping between the ridge and disturbances to the North will usher in some breezes into the area for Wednesday and Veteran's Day.

Despite that, the mercury should continue to rise to the end of the week.