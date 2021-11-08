News 11 Weather Authority: Cloud build-up

November 8th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The above normal temperatures for the Fall season continue to play out here in the Desert Southwest.

The latest high pressure ridge has weakened.

But despite that, our overall temperature spectrum has still remained above normal.

A large-scale upper level low is already working it's way into Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, but will only keep our current level of temperatures in check.

Expect a slight warming trend, as we reach the Veteran's Day holiday this coming Thursday.