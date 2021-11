There will be breezy to locally windy conditions at times during the latter part of the week

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A gradual cooling trend takes place this week as high pressure diminishes. Patchy fog will be possible this morning in Imperial County. There will be breezy to locally windy conditions at times during the latter part of the week...mainly Thursday and Friday. Conditions are expected to remain dry through next weekend.