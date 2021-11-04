News 11 Weather Authority: Warmth apex

November 4th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've reached our latest warmth crescendo here in the Desert Southwest.

High pressure anchored in the interior West has allowed our daytime high mercury to peak in the low 90s.

Even though we've likely reached the highest point of the latest warm-up, it will take a couple of days for those temps to start sinking.

A massive low pressure system will start effecting the Pacific Northwest on Friday and will influence us with lower mercury numbers starting on Sunday.