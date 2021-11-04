Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 11:02 PM

First Alert Forecast: Warm into the weekend

Temps remain well above average heading into the weekend for a decent back to normal

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure will build over the southwest United States, resulting in mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures across the Desert Southwest through this weekend. A cooling trend is then expected to commence early next week as high pressure shifts east of the region along with periods of slight breeziness during the middle of the week. No significant precipitation is expected during the next 7 days.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

