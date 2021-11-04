First Alert Forecast: Warm into the weekend

Temps remain well above average heading into the weekend for a decent back to normal

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure will build over the southwest United States, resulting in mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures across the Desert Southwest through this weekend. A cooling trend is then expected to commence early next week as high pressure shifts east of the region along with periods of slight breeziness during the middle of the week. No significant precipitation is expected during the next 7 days.