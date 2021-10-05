News 11 Weather Authority: Severe weather

Local Forecast

October 5th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An compact upper level low pressure disturbance with warm and moist air to the East has helped trigger scattered severe thunderstorms in most of Arizona on this Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has enacted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Grand Canyon State shortly after 11 am, which includes both Yuma and La Paz Counties.

Those watches are set to expire at 8 pm.

So far, the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have not registered in both of those counties; but many have gone off across the state, including the Phoenix area and Eastern Arizona.

Although we are seeing a build-up of some storm cells just South of Wellton and Tacna, as well as North Central Yuma County; the thunderstorm activity in parts of our area should start to wind down.

As the Low continues to push to the Northeast, expect our quiet weather to resume for Wednesday and most of Thursday.

By the overnight hours going into Friday, we could get a weaker disturbance that might bring light amounts of rainfall to our area.