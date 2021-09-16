Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Trending near average

Temperatures will hang right around our seasonal average into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weak weather system will move through the region Friday and  Saturday bringing increased cloud cover, somewhat cooler temperatures, and isolated showers and storms. Although many locations will not see measurable rainfall, gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm. Dry conditions with temperatures hovering near average should be common through at least the first half of next week.

