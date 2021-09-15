Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Getting back to normal?

Temps make their way back to our seasonal average and we get into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will change little through Thursday under mostly clear  skies, then gradually cool to near normal levels towards the end of the week. As a weak weather system moves through the region Friday, a chance of gusty winds and isolated light showers will exist though most areas will see no accumulation. Dry conditions with temperatures hovering near average should be common through the first half of next week.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

