First Alert Forecast: Getting back to normal?

Local Forecast

Temps make their way back to our seasonal average and we get into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures will change little through Thursday under mostly clear skies, then gradually cool to near normal levels towards the end of the week. As a weak weather system moves through the region Friday, a chance of gusty winds and isolated light showers will exist though most areas will see no accumulation. Dry conditions with temperatures hovering near average should be common through the first half of next week.