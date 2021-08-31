Skip to Content
First Alert Weather: Storms pound through Imperial County

Lightning, thunder, high winds and rain reign across the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Flash Flood Warning remains in place for southern Imperial County until 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Storms pelted Imperial County with heavy rains, lightning, thunder and strong winds. The weather also shit down Ogilby Road from Interstate 8 to State Route 78 until further notice. A drying trend will begin on Thursday, but lingering chances for isolated storms will remain over the Arizona high terrain into the weekend.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

