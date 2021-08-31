First Alert Weather: Storms pound through Imperial County

Local Forecast

Lightning, thunder, high winds and rain reign across the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Flash Flood Warning remains in place for southern Imperial County until 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Storms pelted Imperial County with heavy rains, lightning, thunder and strong winds. The weather also shit down Ogilby Road from Interstate 8 to State Route 78 until further notice. A drying trend will begin on Thursday, but lingering chances for isolated storms will remain over the Arizona high terrain into the weekend.