First Alert Forecast: More records fall

Local Forecast

El Centro and Imperial write new temperature records into the books and Blythe reaches a tie

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Record breaking heat continues across the desert southwest as more records could fall this weekend. Extreme temperatures continue through Sunday. Cooler temperatures are anticipated for the next workweek with lower desert highs generally in the 105 to 110 range. A temporary uptrend in storm chances returns to the higher terrain Wednesday.